CyberAgent (CYAGF) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Review

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) is one of 71 public companies in the “INTERNET SERVICES” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare CyberAgent to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CyberAgent and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberAgent 2.71% 10.71% 5.26% CyberAgent Competitors -16.13% -15.99% 0.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CyberAgent and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CyberAgent 0 1 0 0 2.00 CyberAgent Competitors 563 2439 5643 221 2.62

Institutional & Insider Ownership

As a group, “INTERNET SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 13.65%. Given CyberAgent’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CyberAgent has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

42.1% of shares of all “INTERNET SERVICES” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of shares of all “INTERNET SERVICES” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CyberAgent and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CyberAgent $5.35 billion $108.86 million 31.08 CyberAgent Competitors $19.34 billion $4.48 billion 10.90

CyberAgent’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CyberAgent. CyberAgent is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

CyberAgent has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyberAgent’s competitors have a beta of 2.60, suggesting that their average stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CyberAgent competitors beat CyberAgent on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc. engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games. In addition, the company operates a programming school for kids and provides application and reward points exchange platform services; artificial intelligence services; and digital transformation services. CyberAgent, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

