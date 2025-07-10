Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 314 Shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 9.3% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 258.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS stock opened at $99.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.90. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 52-week low of $89.70 and a 52-week high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 10.83%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.86.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

