Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 20,473 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,473 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Harley-Davidson worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOG. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 3,514.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 237.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 153.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $24.72 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $315.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.87%.

HOG has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

