Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.38% of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 529,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,952,000 after acquiring an additional 163,322 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF stock opened at $45.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.54. The stock has a market cap of $529.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $46.02.

About JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

