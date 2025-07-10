Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 148,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in America Movil were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in America Movil by 21.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of America Movil by 3.2% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 25,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America Movil in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in America Movil during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. boosted its holdings in America Movil by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 135,929 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America Movil Stock Performance

NYSE:AMX opened at $17.63 on Thursday. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.53.

America Movil Increases Dividend

America Movil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). America Movil had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2732 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. This is an increase from America Movil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. America Movil’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMX shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. HSBC raised shares of America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of America Movil from $19.60 to $20.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of America Movil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

America Movil Profile

(Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Further Reading

