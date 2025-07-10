Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bunge Global by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter valued at $863,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter valued at $1,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BG shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $75.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.94. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.92.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.54. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Bunge Global’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

