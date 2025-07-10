Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.80 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 534.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 581.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRO. Edward Jones started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.23.

NYSE:BRO opened at $107.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.27. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.04 and a 52-week high of $125.68. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 16.71%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

