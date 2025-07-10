Critical Review: ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) versus Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF)

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Free Report) and Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ContextLogic and Meituan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContextLogic -131.05% -115.96% -62.36% Meituan N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.0% of ContextLogic shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of ContextLogic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContextLogic 0 0 0 0 0.00 Meituan 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ContextLogic and Meituan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Meituan has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.53%. Given Meituan’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Meituan is more favorable than ContextLogic.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ContextLogic and Meituan”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContextLogic $287.00 million 0.63 -$317.00 million ($11.98) -0.61 Meituan N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Meituan has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ContextLogic.

Summary

Meituan beats ContextLogic on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects consumers to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. ContextLogic Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Meituan

Meituan operates as a technology retail company in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Core Local Commerce and New Initiatives segments. The company offers food delivery services; and helps consumers purchase local consumer services provided by merchants in numerous in-store categories or make reservations for hotels, and attraction and transportation ticketing. It also sells goods from B2B food distribution services and Meituan grocery; and engages in various businesses, such as Meituan Select, Meituan Instashopping, ride sharing, bike-sharing and electric mopeds, power banks, and micro-credit services. In addition, it provides cloud computing services; merchant information technology and advisory services; online marketing services; and operates e-commerce service platform. The company was formerly known as Meituan Dianping and changed its name to Meituan in October 2020. Meituan was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

