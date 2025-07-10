Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Cut by Forza Wealth Management LLC

Forza Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,953 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.3% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the first quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,035.00 target price on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,060.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Cfra Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,034.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $981.07, for a total value of $3,924,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,161,193.58. The trade was a 8.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,014.15, for a total transaction of $2,028,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,171.50. This represents a 19.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,547 shares of company stock worth $9,496,950 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.4%

COST opened at $982.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,005.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $981.68. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $793.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.24. The company has a market capitalization of $435.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.93 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 29.50%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.