Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Acquires 239 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 185.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 17.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 692,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,654,000 after acquiring an additional 105,095 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $95,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 96,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,545,403.20. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 335,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,291,800. The trade was a 10.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,868 shares of company stock worth $6,019,548 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.69.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $141.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $227.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $90.94 and a 52-week high of $145.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

