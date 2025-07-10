Core Scientific’s (CORZ) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports.

CORZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

CORZ stock opened at $13.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14. Core Scientific has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 6.71.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.04 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Core Scientific will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Core Scientific

In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $96,134.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,049,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,395,646.71. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yadin Rozov acquired 110,000 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $1,195,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 475,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,717.69. This trade represents a 30.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,434. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Core Scientific

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Core Scientific by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,578,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,448 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Core Scientific by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 18,179,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,396 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Core Scientific by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 10,264,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424,901 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Core Scientific by 2,937.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,436,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Core Scientific by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,473,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,985 shares during the last quarter.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

