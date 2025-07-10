Cooper Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,420 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Cooper Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Cooper Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cooper Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 18,917 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.3%

JEPQ opened at $54.30 on Thursday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $58.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.78.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4942 per share. This represents a $5.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.