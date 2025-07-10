Cooper Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cooper Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 0.9% of Cooper Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cooper Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,254,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,049,000 after purchasing an additional 506,627 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,555,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,299 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,611,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,911,000 after acquiring an additional 774,664 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,084.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,460,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,346,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,631,000 after acquiring an additional 714,849 shares in the last quarter.

JEPI opened at $56.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.83. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

