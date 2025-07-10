Contrasting TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) & Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) and TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Oak Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriCo Bancshares has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Oak Valley Bancorp and TriCo Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 TriCo Bancshares 0 3 3 0 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TriCo Bancshares has a consensus price target of $47.80, suggesting a potential upside of 11.55%. Given TriCo Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TriCo Bancshares is more favorable than Oak Valley Bancorp.

30.9% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of TriCo Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of TriCo Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Oak Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. TriCo Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Oak Valley Bancorp pays out 20.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TriCo Bancshares pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Oak Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and TriCo Bancshares has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. TriCo Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and TriCo Bancshares”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Valley Bancorp $89.45 million 2.62 $24.95 million $2.97 9.42 TriCo Bancshares $531.04 million 2.65 $114.87 million $3.43 12.49

TriCo Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Valley Bancorp. Oak Valley Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriCo Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and TriCo Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Valley Bancorp 27.04% 13.54% 1.30% TriCo Bancshares 21.41% 9.28% 1.16%

Summary

TriCo Bancshares beats Oak Valley Bancorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial business lending and trade finance, and small business administration lending, as well as consumer loans, including automobile loans, home mortgages, credit lines, and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, merchant, night depository, extended hours, wire transfer of funds, note collection services, and automated teller machines. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, California.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management services; credit and debit cards; and other customary banking services, including safe deposit boxes; and independent financial and broker-dealer services. Further, it provides checking, saving, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts; equipment financing; certificate of deposit account registry service; certificated of deposit; and IntraFi cash service. TriCo Bancshares was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

