Contrasting Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) and Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

Hudson Technologies and Ashtead Group are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Hudson Technologies has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashtead Group has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hudson Technologies and Ashtead Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Technologies 0 3 2 0 2.40 Ashtead Group 0 2 1 2 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hudson Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $7.69, indicating a potential downside of 7.60%. Given Hudson Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hudson Technologies is more favorable than Ashtead Group.

71.3% of Hudson Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Ashtead Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Hudson Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hudson Technologies and Ashtead Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Technologies $237.12 million 1.53 $24.39 million $0.37 22.49 Ashtead Group $10.79 billion 2.62 $1.51 billion $13.83 19.09

Ashtead Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Technologies. Ashtead Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hudson Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Technologies and Ashtead Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Technologies 7.74% 7.07% 5.76% Ashtead Group 14.28% 21.32% 7.31%

Summary

Ashtead Group beats Hudson Technologies on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants. It also offers Chiller Chemistry, which integrates several fluid tests of an operating system and the corresponding laboratory results into an engineering report; Fluid Chemistry, an abbreviated version of Chiller Chemistry, which is designed to quickly identify systems that require further examination; SmartEnergy OPS, a web-based real time continuous monitoring system, for measuring, modifying and improving the efficiency of energy systems, including air conditioning and refrigeration systems, in industrial and commercial applications; and ChillSmart, which combines the system optimization with Chiller Chemistry for providing a snapshot of a packaged chiller's operating efficiency and health. In addition, the company participates in the generation of carbon offset projects. It serves commercial, industrial, and governmental customers, as well as refrigerant wholesalers, distributors, contractors, and refrigeration equipment manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services. The company offers its products and services for facilities maintenance and municipalities, such as office complexes, apartment complexes, government, hospitals, data centers, parks and recreation departments, schools and universities, shopping centers, pavement/kerb repairs, and golf course maintenance; construction of airports, highways and bridges, office buildings, data centers, schools and universities, shopping centers, residential, remodeling, manufacturing plants, and green energy plants; emergency response for fire, hurricanes, flooding, tornadoes, winter, storms, residential and health emergencies, alternative care facilities, points of distribution, and mobile testing facilities; and entertainment and special events, including national events, concerts, sporting events, film and telvision production, theme parks, festivals farmers' markets, local 5k runs, and cycle races. It operates 1,094 stores in the United States, 119 stores in Canada, and 185 stores in the United Kingdom under the Sunbelt Rentals brand. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

