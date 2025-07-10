Contrasting Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) & Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI)

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) and Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.3% of Affinity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of Bank7 shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Affinity Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of Bank7 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Affinity Bancshares and Bank7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affinity Bancshares 11.69% 5.02% 0.72% Bank7 32.03% 21.57% 2.58%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affinity Bancshares $49.99 million 2.36 $5.44 million $0.90 20.77 Bank7 $96.03 million 4.37 $45.70 million $4.71 9.43

This table compares Affinity Bancshares and Bank7″s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bank7 has higher revenue and earnings than Affinity Bancshares. Bank7 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Affinity Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Affinity Bancshares has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank7 has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Affinity Bancshares and Bank7, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affinity Bancshares 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bank7 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bank7 has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.79%. Given Bank7’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank7 is more favorable than Affinity Bancshares.

Summary

Bank7 beats Affinity Bancshares on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services in Georgia. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as Kasasa (rewards) deposit program for checking accounts with interest rates or cash-back rewards. It offers commercial and residential real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, construction and land, and consumer loans, as well as balloon and adjustable-rate loans. In addition, the company invests in U.S. treasury securities; securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies, or government sponsored enterprises, including mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations; corporate and municipal bonds; certificates of deposit in other financial institutions; and federal and money market funds. Further, it operates a virtual bank under the name FitnessBank, which accepts deposits and provides higher interest rates based on customers meeting certain fitness goals. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access. The company also provides commercial real estate, hospitality, energy, and commercial and industrial lending services; consumer lending services to individuals for personal and household purposes comprising residential real estate loans and mortgage banking services, personal lines of credit, loans for the purchase of automobiles, and other installment loans, as well as secured and unsecured term loans and home improvement loans. It operates through a network of full-service branches in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Haines Financial Corp. Bank7 Corp. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

