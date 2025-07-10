Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.59.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price objective on Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at $225,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Conagra Brands by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 40,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 11,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

