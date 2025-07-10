Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.
Conagra Brands Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.59.
Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.88%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on CAG
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at $225,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Conagra Brands by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 40,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 11,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Conagra Brands
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Buffett’s $2B+ Bet With Big Long-Term Potential Just Got Upgraded
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- AI Chip Arms Race: 3 Must-Watch Equipment Stocks
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Will Oracle’s Cloud and AI Deals Propel It to New Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.