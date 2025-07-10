Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.17.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cognex from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cognex from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, June 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognex

Cognex Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $1,215,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $33.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.47. Cognex has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $53.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.07.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

About Cognex

(Get Free Report

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

