Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0526 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.47. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

Get Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,977 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.