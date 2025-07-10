Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wolfe Research

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Get Ciena alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ciena

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE CIEN opened at $79.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Ciena has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $101.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.06.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $199,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 202,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,175,434.10. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $504,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 348,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,853,731.20. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $3,115,199. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 959,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $2,398,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.