Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1,201.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,532,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,154 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 12,489.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 861,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,886,000 after purchasing an additional 855,049 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,018,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,073,000 after purchasing an additional 393,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, CEO Richard A. Dierker purchased 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.66 per share, with a total value of $752,547.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,448.28. The trade was a 94.55% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $1,365,285.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,514.59. This represents a 35.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,586 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $98.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.99 and a twelve month high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.64%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

