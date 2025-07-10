China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 408 Shares of Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Harrow were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Harrow by 769.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harrow during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Harrow by 452.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Harrow in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harrow Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ HROW opened at $31.66 on Thursday. Harrow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $59.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average is $28.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -56.53 and a beta of 0.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Harrow ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 25.01% and a negative net margin of 10.19%. Equities analysts expect that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Harrow in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Harrow in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Harrow from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Harrow from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

Harrow Company Profile

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

See Also

