China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,006 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 113.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 20,043 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ BCRX opened at $9.06 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BCRX
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Tesla Stock Could Accelerate on New EV Tax Legislation
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Why Marvell Could Be the Smartest AI Bet Under $80
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Navigating Solar Headwinds: 3 Stocks Built to Last
Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.