China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,006 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 113.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 20,043 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $9.06 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCRX. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

