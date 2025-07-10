China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $235,000 Stock Position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,362,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,819,000 after buying an additional 767,111 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Ardelyx by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 593,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 400,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 96,357 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 111,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 578,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 142,294 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Ardelyx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $7.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $74.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.40 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 34.45% and a negative net margin of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Ardelyx to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.89.

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 46,817 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $191,013.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,547,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,582.96. This trade represents a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mike Kelliher sold 14,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $59,249.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 282,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,204.64. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 881,377 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,411 and sold 125,143 shares valued at $517,667. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

