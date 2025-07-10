Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Holdings Increased by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $428,820,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,257,000 after purchasing an additional 487,823 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,314,000 after purchasing an additional 269,925 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,687,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,591,000 after purchasing an additional 46,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,429,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,930,000 after purchasing an additional 136,699 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $231.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.55. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $167.88 and a 52 week high of $234.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $637.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CHKP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Compass Point set a $260.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.