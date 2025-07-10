CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Trading Up 26.9% – Time to Buy?

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Free Report) shot up 26.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.33. 553,803 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 632% from the average session volume of 75,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

CHAR Technologies Stock Up 26.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,068.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of C$39.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20.

CHAR Technologies Company Profile

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into renewable gases and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated charcoal; CleanFyre, a solid biofuel; and high temperature pyrolysis technology, which transform organic waste streams to renewable outputs, as well as converting woody materials.

