CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Shares Up 29.6% – Time to Buy?

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 29.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 266,623 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 408% from the average session volume of 52,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

CGX Energy Stock Up 29.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11.

CGX Energy Company Profile

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in a petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements on Corentyne block in the Guyana Basin, offshore Guyana. The company also constructs and develops the Berbice Deep Water Port project in Guyana.

