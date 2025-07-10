CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 487 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FI. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $218.00 price target on Fiserv in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fiserv from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.23.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $171.17 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.46 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $94.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

