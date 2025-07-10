CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 382,077 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

CFO4Life Group LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,077 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 1.9% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $11,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,084.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,460,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,853 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,555,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,299 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,537,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,611,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,911,000 after purchasing an additional 774,664 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,346,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,631,000 after acquiring an additional 714,849 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.85 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.08 and a 200 day moving average of $56.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

