CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 339 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

CFO4Life Group LLC lessened its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 413.1% in the first quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 397,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,671,000 after buying an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 42.9% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after buying an additional 11,069 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.7% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 613,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,631,000 after buying an additional 59,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 18.9% during the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 133,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,760,000 after buying an additional 21,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.3%

PG opened at $157.36 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $155.95 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.45.

View Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.