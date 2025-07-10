CFO4Life Group LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,126 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for 0.9% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 591.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance
BATS:JMST opened at $50.86 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.74.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
