CFO4Life Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.05, for a total transaction of $30,566,289.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,421.70. The trade was a 98.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,132.38, for a total transaction of $2,945,320.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,614.58. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,723 shares of company stock worth $223,307,201 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Cfra Research raised Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,222.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,185.61.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,288.28 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $587.04 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,217.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,044.54.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

