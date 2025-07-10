CFO4Life Group LLC Invests $7.76 Million in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)

CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 323,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,764,000. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF comprises 1.3% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 621,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,916,000 after purchasing an additional 348,352 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 1,714.7% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 255,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 241,484 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 759.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after buying an additional 168,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,185,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,475,000 after purchasing an additional 150,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC now owns 473,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after buying an additional 82,510 shares in the last quarter.

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Price Performance

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF stock opened at $23.79 on Thursday. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $24.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.91.

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Company Profile

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

