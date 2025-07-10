CFO4Life Group LLC Has $602,000 Holdings in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Northern Trust by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,810,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,637,000 after purchasing an additional 585,992 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 84,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 4,790.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,197,000 after acquiring an additional 111,182 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $7,437,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NTRS opened at $127.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.11. Northern Trust Corporation has a twelve month low of $80.81 and a twelve month high of $133.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $650,709.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,988,322.42. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $329,835.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,163.20. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,772 shares of company stock valued at $981,069 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

