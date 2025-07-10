Cemex (NYSE:CX) vs. Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID) Head to Head Analysis

Cemex (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) and Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.0% of Cemex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of Smith-Midland shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cemex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Smith-Midland shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cemex and Smith-Midland, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cemex 1 4 3 0 2.25 Smith-Midland 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Cemex currently has a consensus price target of $7.58, suggesting a potential upside of 3.06%. Given Cemex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cemex is more favorable than Smith-Midland.

This table compares Cemex and Smith-Midland’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cemex 8.84% 6.47% 2.92% Smith-Midland 9.78% 19.86% 11.65%

Volatility & Risk

Cemex has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith-Midland has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cemex and Smith-Midland”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cemex $16.20 billion 0.66 $939.00 million $0.96 7.66 Smith-Midland $78.51 million 2.34 $7.68 million $1.44 24.02

Cemex has higher revenue and earnings than Smith-Midland. Cemex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smith-Midland, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Smith-Midland beats Cemex on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cemex

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products. It also provides crushed stone, sand, gravel, and recycled concrete products; performance materials, such as admixtures, mortars, special mortars, and asphalt; and waste management services comprising municipal and industrial, construction, demolition and excavation, and alternative raw materials. In addition, the company construction related services, including logistics and transportation, retail, pavement services, design and engineering, and others; and industrial construction products consist of precast components, 2D panels, 3D modules, and complete structures. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in San Pedro Garza García, Mexico.

About Smith-Midland

Smith-Midland Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products and systems in the United States. It offers SlenderWall lightweight construction panel, lightweight exterior cladding used for the exterior walls of buildings; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers, used on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings, used in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations; Easi-Set utility, vaults for house equipment, such as cable, telephone, or traffic signal equipment, and for underground storage, as well as custom-built utility vaults for special needs; SoftSound soundwall panels, it absorb highway noise; Beach Prisms erosion control modules for seawalls and jetties; and H2Out secondary drainage systems for panelized exterior cladding. It licenses its proprietary products in the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Belgium, Mexico, and Trinidad. The company markets its products through in-house sales force and independent sales representatives to contractors performing public and private construction contracts, such as construction of commercial buildings, public and private roads and highways, airports, and municipal utilities; and federal, state, and local transportation authorities. It serves its products to construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. Smith-Midland Corporation was founded in 1960 and is based in Midland, Virginia.

