Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 1,611 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Capital Insight Partners LLC decreased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,373 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,034.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,035.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Trading Up 4.1%

TOL opened at $121.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $169.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.81.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.64. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TOL. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TOL

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.