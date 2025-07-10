Capital Insight Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth about $41,569,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Tenaris by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,816,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,444,000 after buying an additional 778,021 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth $20,271,000. Carrhae Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth $16,545,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth $16,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

TS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tenaris from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays set a $48.00 price target on shares of Tenaris and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Tenaris from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $38.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.42. Tenaris S.A. has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $40.87. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. Tenaris had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Tenaris’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

