Capital Insight Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 174.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $93.55 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $83.99 and a one year high of $95.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.