Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB) Stake Boosted by Aurdan Capital Management LLC

Aurdan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGCB. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 229.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,292,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,495,000 after buying an additional 3,685,336 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,046,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,155,000 after buying an additional 3,127,165 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,667,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 42.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,794,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,438,000 after buying an additional 826,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 399.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 999,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,769,000 after buying an additional 799,064 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGCB opened at $26.21 on Thursday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.03.

About Capital Group Core Bond ETF

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

