Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on AIRO Group FY2025 Earnings

AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRO – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of AIRO Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Canfield anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for AIRO Group’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on AIRO Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised AIRO Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on AIRO Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

AIRO Group Price Performance

AIRO Group stock opened at $21.48 on Thursday. AIRO Group has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $39.07.

AIRO Group Company Profile

We are a technologically differentiated aerospace, autonomy, and air mobility platform targeting 21st century aerospace and defense opportunities. We leverage decades of industry expertise and connections across the drone, aviation, and avionics markets to provide leading solutions to the aerospace and defense market.

