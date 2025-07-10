Cannabis Stocks To Follow Now – July 7th

Tilray Brands, Incannex Healthcare, Indivior, Canopy Growth, and Turning Point Brands are the five Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of publicly listed companies operating in the legal cannabis industry, including the cultivation, processing, distribution and research of marijuana and hemp-derived products. Investing in these securities offers exposure to the rapidly growing medical and recreational cannabis markets but typically comes with elevated volatility and regulatory uncertainty. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Tilray Brands (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Shares of TLRY stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 26,014,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,979,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.82. Tilray Brands has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73.

Incannex Healthcare (IXHL)

Incannex Healthcare Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications.

Shares of NASDAQ:IXHL traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,113,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,941,817. Incannex Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 7.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93.

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Shares of NASDAQ INDV traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,970. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26. Indivior has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $15.95.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Canopy Growth stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.22. 3,937,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,334,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61.

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Shares of TPB traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.07. The stock had a trading volume of 61,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,755. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $81.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.74.

