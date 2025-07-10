Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Byrna Technologies had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.96%.

Byrna Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BYRN opened at $32.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95 and a beta of 2.02. Byrna Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $34.78.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Byrna Technologies

In other news, Director Emily Rooney purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $51,250.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 37,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,062. The trade was a 7.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 247.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 232,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

BYRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

View Our Latest Research Report on BYRN

About Byrna Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.