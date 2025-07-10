Brokerages Set Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) Target Price at $80.20

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.40.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Dbs Bank raised Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of EW stock opened at $77.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.33. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $95.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 75.48%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $837,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,691.20. The trade was a 21.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $673,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,565,087. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,348 shares of company stock worth $2,977,683 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 10,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Free Report

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.