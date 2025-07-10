Brokerages Set Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Target Price at $219.64

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $221.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBOE. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $256.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $237.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $815,234.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,624.14. The trade was a 62.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $232.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $167.61 and a 1-year high of $237.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 33.03%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Further Reading

