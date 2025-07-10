Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 228 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.2% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $293.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.69 and a fifty-two week high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 104.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on APD. Barclays lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.12.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

