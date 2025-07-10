Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 206 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 395.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 82.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 19.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair upgraded Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Valmont Industries from $343.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE VMI opened at $339.72 on Thursday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.07 and a 12 month high of $379.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $321.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $969.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.04 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

