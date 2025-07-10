Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 124 Shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 5,050.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Moody’s from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $504.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Moody’s from $572.00 to $573.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.07.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total transaction of $181,687.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 62,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,445,682. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:MCO opened at $502.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Moody’s Corporation has a one year low of $378.71 and a one year high of $531.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.33. The company has a market cap of $90.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 60.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.47%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

