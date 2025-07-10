Bridges Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 17.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE:HLI opened at $188.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.62. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.33 and a 12-month high of $192.10.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $666.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.81, for a total value of $914,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total value of $86,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,508 shares of company stock worth $2,431,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.20.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

