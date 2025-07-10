Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases 970 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 112,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,508,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 54,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 114,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $45.57 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $64.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day moving average of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

