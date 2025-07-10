Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,924 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 102.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 17.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lincoln Electric from $242.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.40.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

LECO stock opened at $220.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.11 and a 12-month high of $222.52.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $365.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.39 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

About Lincoln Electric

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.